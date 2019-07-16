Local Main 

Two loan agreements inked between Oman and AFESD

Muscat: The Sultanate’s government signs two loan agreements with the Kuwait-based Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (AFESD) with a total value of RO 113.6 million.

The first agreement worth RO 38 million is expected to boost the development and improvement of the second part of Road No. 32 in the Economic Zone of Duqm.

Meanwhile, the second agreement valued RO 75.6 million aims at supporting the Oman Housing Bank S.A.O.C (OHB) to finance housing loans granted to citizens by the Bank.

