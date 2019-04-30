Main Oman 

Two cruise ships visit Salalah Port

Oman Observer , , , ,

Salalah: The cruise ship “Albatros” and the cruise ship “Silver Shadow” visited Salalah Port on Tuesday with “767” passengers on board from different nationalities.

The two ships’ passengers toured the most important archeological and historic landmarks in the Governorate of Dhofar, besides visiting beaches and traditional markets in Salalah.

The cruise ship “Albatros” came from Port Sultan Qaboos in the Governorate of Muscat and it will head to the Port of Safaga in Egypt with 404 passengers on board while the cruise ship “Silver Shadow” came from Sur Port and it will head to Aqaba Port in Jordan with 363 passengers on board. –ONA

 

 

You May Also Like

Critics alarmed by Duterte’s martial law talk

Oman Observer Comments Off on Critics alarmed by Duterte’s martial law talk

Bank Muscat appoints new CEO

Oman Observer Comments Off on Bank Muscat appoints new CEO

Pay for your irregular-shaped baggage

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Pay for your irregular-shaped baggage