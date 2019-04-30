Two cruise ships visit Salalah Port

Salalah: The cruise ship “Albatros” and the cruise ship “Silver Shadow” visited Salalah Port on Tuesday with “767” passengers on board from different nationalities.

The two ships’ passengers toured the most important archeological and historic landmarks in the Governorate of Dhofar, besides visiting beaches and traditional markets in Salalah.

The cruise ship “Albatros” came from Port Sultan Qaboos in the Governorate of Muscat and it will head to the Port of Safaga in Egypt with 404 passengers on board while the cruise ship “Silver Shadow” came from Sur Port and it will head to Aqaba Port in Jordan with 363 passengers on board. –ONA