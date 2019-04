Khasab: Tow cruise ships “MSC Magnifica” and “Marella Discovery” arrived in Port of Khasab, Governorate of Mussandam on Thursday. A total number of 3,955 passengers were on the two cruise ships, MSC Magnifica cruise ship carrying 2,222 tourists on its board while Marella Discovery cruise ship carrying 1,733 tourists on its board. The Ministry of Tourism said

