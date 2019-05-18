Two children drown

MUSCAT, MAY 18 – Two children reportedly died after drowning in a pool in Wilayat Jaalan Bani Bu Ali. According to Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA), the two children were found dead when authorities recovered them from the pool. “Following information about the drowning incident, a rescue team from the Department of Civil Defence and Ambulance in Southern Sharqiyah rushed to the spot and found two children in a pool in the area of Wadi Saal in Wilayat Jaalan Bani Bu Ali,” a statement said. The two children were already dead when authorities recovered their bodies, the statement said without giving the names, age and nationality of the victims.

Related