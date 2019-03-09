Twitter announces first publisher insights tool

In a bid to help publishers perform better and generate more revenue on the platform, micro-blogging site Twitter has announced its first publisher insights tool called “Timing is Everything”. The tool displays historical data showing when audiences are on Twitter watching and engaging with a video highlighting the best times to tweet video content and maximise engagement,” Ellen Fitzgerald, Product Manager, Twitter, wrote in a blog post. The feature, instead of only showing when their organic followers were watching their video-posts, would rather show at which time period of the day are people just generally watching any video on Twitter — maximum engagement time via video content on the platform.

