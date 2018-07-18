Turtle tracking in Masirah reviewed

Muscat: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs, in cooperation with the US Fish and Wildlife Service, organised a presentation on fixing the turtle tracking devices project. The presentation by the US Fish and Wildlife Service’s experts came after the field visit to Masirah Island from 14 to 17 July. The visit was organised by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs and the US Fish and Wildlife Service with the participation of the Environment Society of Oman (ESO), Five Oceans Environmental Services and the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO).

The presentation reviewed the key analysis and results of the field visit during which 21 tracking devices were tagged on Loggerhead Turtles at Masirah Island, which is the biggest nesting site for this kind of turtles in the world. The presentation aims at studying the natural habitats of such turtles, their migration lines and behaviours. The project is part of the approved action plan of the MoU between the Omani and the US government in the field of environment protection and natural resources preservation. This is the second stage of the project whose first stage was implemented in Masirah Island in 2016. — ONA

