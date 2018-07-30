Turtle returns to Oman after 21 years

Muscat – A green turtle has returned to Oman and is nestling nearly after 21 years on the shores of Ras al-Hadd in the South Sharqiyah governorate. It last visited Oman on August 21, 1997.

According to Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs (MECA), the turtle covered thousands of miles traveled around the world and returned to Oman on July 18, 2018.

This reserve attracts the largest number of green turtles and attracts a large number visitors every year.