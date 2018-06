Al Buraimi: The Board of Directors of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), branch of the Governorate of Al Buraimi, on Wednesday held a meeting with the Turkish business delegation, which is currently visiting the Sultanate.

The two sides explored fields of commercial and economic co-operation among the delegation’s members, as well as discussing means of enhancing the commercial ties in Manisa and Izmir cities to get benefit from the exhibitions and events that are being organised in the two sides.

Zaher bin Mohammed al Kaabi, Head of the OCCI branch in Al Buraimi highlighted investment and economic facilities enjoyed by the Sultanate in various sectors, as well as competitive edges offered by free zones in different governorates in the Sultanate. — ONA

