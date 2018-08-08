Turkish Ambassador submits copy of Credentials

Muscat: Mohammed bin Yousef al Zarafi, Under-Secretary of the Foreign Ministry for Administrative and Financial Affairs, received a copy of credentials of Ayse Sozen Usluer, ambassador-designate of Turkey to the Sultanate, on Wednesday. Al Zarafi welcomed the ambassador, wishing her success and the good relations between the two friendly countries further progress and growth. The meeting was attended by Nasser bin Mohammed al Busaidi, Head of the Protocols Department. — ONA

