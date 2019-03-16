Front Stories Head stories 

Tunnels on Bidbid-Sur road almost complete

Oman Observer

Eighty per cent of the tunnels project at Wadi Al Aqq has been completed. The Ministry of Transport and Communications has expedited the construction work so that the tunnels can be opened in the coming months. Drilling and digging works of the remaining parts of the first tunnel have been completed and road construction work inside the tunnel is going on. Drilling work on the second tunnel in Nadab area is nearing completion. Constructed on Bidbid-Sur road, the Wadi Al Aqq tunnels are the first of their kind in the Sultanate. One of them, 600 metre long, is located in Nadab township and the other one, 1,440 metre long, is in Wadi Al Aqq.

