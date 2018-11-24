TSC announces National Day promotions at all stores

MUSCAT: As part of National Day celebrations, The Sultan Centre (TSC) has announced a promotional campaign at all TSC outlets across the Sultanate from November 22 until December 1, 2018. For every RO 20 customers spend, they will receive a scratch card with guaranteed gifts including mobile phones, televisions, home appliances, McDonald value meals, TSC and Marah Land vouchers. Mahmoud al Shaikh, Marketing Manager at The Sultan Centre, said, “Marking National Day with an exciting promotion for shoppers across the Sultanate is somewhat of a tradition and part of what makes The Sultan Centre ‘the customer’s preferred choice’ in Oman.

The range of gifts on offer this year is truly fantastic and something customers should be very excited about, after all everybody that spends over twenty riyals is a winner.” Upon identifying their prize customers will claim a voucher that they can redeem at electronics stores, leisure centres, and food and beverage outlets across Oman. Customers can avail of the offers at seven different locations, including The Sultan Centre in Qurum, Al Athaiba, Mawaleh, Samayil, Qurayat and The Sultan Centre wholesale centres in Al Khoudh and Al Amerat.