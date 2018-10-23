Trump wants to meet Putin in Paris

MOSCOW: Donald Trump wishes to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin when the two visit Paris on November 11 for World War I commemorations, the US president’s National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Tuesday. “I think President Trump will look forward to seeing you in Paris on the sidelines of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Armistice,” Bolton told Putin in televised remarks as the two met

for talks in Moscow. Putin said: “It would be useful to continue a direct dialogue with the President.”

