Trump urged to drop tariffs on Mexican products

WASHINGTON: More than 60 American companies representing dairy farmers and cheesemakers in a letter have asked US President Donald Trump to suspend high steel and aluminium tariffs on Mexico until renegotiations over a regional free trade treaty are completed.

Calling Mexico the “largest and most reliable market” for American dairy products, the letter said that Mexico’s retaliatory tariffs — some of which are expected to be as high as 25 per cent in July — on American-made cheeses, among other products will “diminish demand for high-quality dairy products produced across the US”.

“Worse yet, our competitors in the European Union will use this opportunity in the wake of their recently concluded Free Trade Agreement with Mexico to gain market share,” the letter cited by Efe news said.

Mexico accounts for about one-quarter of all US dairy exports, with American cheese alone accounting for purchases totalling nearly $400 million last year, and supports three million jobs in the US. — AFP

