London: US President Donald Trump will make a state visit to Britain June 3-5, just ahead of D-Day commemorations in France, officials said on Tuesday, as campaigners announced large-scale protests against him.

Trump will be the guest of Queen Elizabeth II and will also hold talks with Prime Minister Theresa May during the trip.

“We do more together than any two nations in the world and we are both safer and more prosperous because of our cooperation,” May said in a statement on the visit.

She said it would be “an opportunity to strengthen our already close relationship in areas such as trade, investment, security and defence, and to discuss how we can build on these ties in the years ahead.”

The pomp associated with state visits will prove particularly controversial in Britain, where House of Commons Speaker John Bercow has already said he does not want the US president to address parliament.

On the last day of his visit, June 5, Trump will attend a large military ceremony in Portsmouth in southern England, where ships left for the D-Day landings 75 years ago in the largest seaborne invasion in history.

Trump will then travel to Normandy on June 6. — AFP

