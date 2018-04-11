Trump signals strikes against Syria

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump warned Russia on Wednesday of imminent military action in Syria over a suspected poison gas attack, declaring that missiles “will be coming” and lambasting Moscow for standing by Syrian President Bashar al Assad.

Trump was reacting to a warning from Russia that any US missiles fired at Syria over the deadly assault on a rebel enclave near Damascus would be shot down and the launch sites targeted.

His comments raised fears of direct conflict over Syria for the first time between the two world powers backing opposing sides in the seven-year-old civil war, which has aggravated instability across the Middle East.

“Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said any US missile salvo could be an attempt to destroy evidence of the reported gas attack in the Syrian town of Douma.

