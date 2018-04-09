Trump-Kim talks in ‘May or early June’

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month or in early June, after a report that Pyongyang was ready to discuss denuclearisation at the summit. Speaking to reporters before a cabinet meeting, Trump said the summit would be sometime in “May or early June.” Earlier, North Korea has promised the US it is ready to discuss the future of its nuclear arsenal when the two nations’ leaders meet, US officials said.

