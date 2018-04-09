Head stories 

Trump-Kim talks in ‘May or early June’

Oman Observer

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month or in early June, after a report that Pyongyang was ready to discuss denuclearisation at the summit. Speaking to reporters before a cabinet meeting, Trump said the summit would be sometime in “May or early June.” Earlier, North Korea has promised the US it is ready to discuss the future of its nuclear arsenal when the two nations’ leaders meet, US officials said.

You May Also Like

Dates products next big focus

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on Dates products next big focus

HM condolences to Portugal President

Oman Observer Comments Off on HM condolences to Portugal President

Back to work as holiday, festival season ends

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on Back to work as holiday, festival season ends
%d bloggers like this: