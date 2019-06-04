Trump imposes Cuba travel ban

HAVANA: The Trump administration on Tuesday imposed heavy new restrictions on travel to Cuba by US citizens, including a ban on cruises, in a bid to further pressure the Communist island over its support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The tightening of the decades-old US embargo on the Caribbean’s largest island will further wound its crippled economy as well as hurt US travel companies that had built up business with Cuba during a brief 2014-2016 detente under former President Barack Obama.

Related