Trump calls for deporting illegal immigrants with ‘no judges or court cases’

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Sunday that people who enter the United States illegally should be sent back to where they came from immediately without any judicial process.

Facing a public outcry and pressure even from within his Republican Party, Trump last week reversed his policy of separating migrant children from their parents at the border so the adults could be detained and prosecuted, a process that typically takes months.

Since buckling on the issue on Wednesday, Trump has redoubled his criticism of US immigration laws on Twitter and in speeches where he likened illegal immigrants to invaders trying to “break into” the country.

“We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents,” Trump said on Sunday on Twitter.

“Cannot accept all of the people trying to break into our Country. Strong Borders, No Crime!”

Trump did not differentiate between people who entered the United States to seek asylum and illegal immigrants.

US immigration law provides certain rights for undocumented immigrants arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. In most cases, they are allowed a full hearing before an immigration judge before being deported.

President defends policy

Trump defended his tough stance on immigrants crossing the US border with Mexico on Saturday, praising his administration for a job well done and saying his approach will make the United States stronger.

Trump also said his peace initiative with North Korea was already paying off despite criticism that his Singapore summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un earlier this month was long on positive imagery but short on specific accomplishments.

Trump, who was in Las Vegas to lend support to US Senator Dean Heller of Nevada, a Republican who is facing a stiff challenge to re-election, has been under fire for a policy that separates children from their parents when they illegally cross the US border with Mexico.

“My people are actually doing a very good job,” Trump said in a speech at the Nevada Republican Party state convention at Suncoast Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Trump said that with a 3.8-per cent jobless rate, the United States needs immigrants for jobs that need to be filled, but he wants them to be legal immigrants.

“We need people to come in, but they have to be people that love this country, can love our country and can really help us to make America great again,” he said. — Reuters