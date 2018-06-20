Tristar supports Sohar Cup 2018

SUHAR: The Shipping Division of the Tristar Group supported the recent Ramadhan Football League of Sohar Port and Freezone which saw Orpic C Team win the championship. More than 60 matches were played during the holy month which saw the participation of 32 teams with over 500 players.

The annual tournament was initiated in 2007 to foster teamwork and promote healthy living among employees of tenant companies based within the port, as well as contractors and sub-contractors.

This year’s winners and runners-up were awarded by Shaikh Dr Said bin Humaid bin Abdullah al Harthy, the Wali of Liwa and Suwaid al Shamaisi, Sohar Port and Freezone’s Executive Manager of Corporate Affairs.

Tristar supported the Corporate Affairs Department which organised the event.

The company was represented at the awarding ceremonies by Henri B de Gersigny, fleet manager, Saji Nair, marine services manager, and Aneesh Manakkathodi, marine services officer.

“We firmly believe in unity and teamwork, as well as in promoting an active lifestyle.”

“These are the very reasons why Tristar is supporting this tournament for the second straight year,” said De Gersigny.

The 11th annual tournament started on May 20 with the final played on June 12 at the Al Arabi football field in Suhar.

