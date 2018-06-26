Local 

Treasury bills issued

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: A tender of government treasury bills, issue number 60, was held at the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) this week. The results of issue are as follows: The total value of the allotted treasury bills amount to RO 63 million, for a maturity period of 28 days, from June 27 until July 25. The average accepted price reached 99.876 for every RO 100, and the minimum accepted price arrived at 99.850 per RO 100. The average discount rate and the average yield reached 1.61601 per cent and 1.61804 per cent, respectively. The interest rate on the Repo operations with CBO is 2.603 per cent for the period from June 26 to July 2. — ONA

You May Also Like

Athletics tourney for Al Dakhiliyah schools planned

Amal Al Riyami Comments Off on Athletics tourney for Al Dakhiliyah schools planned

ISG hosts mobile robotics workshop

Oman Observer Comments Off on ISG hosts mobile robotics workshop

National oil spill drill begins

Oman Observer Comments Off on National oil spill drill begins