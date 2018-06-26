Treasury bills issued

MUSCAT: A tender of government treasury bills, issue number 60, was held at the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) this week. The results of issue are as follows: The total value of the allotted treasury bills amount to RO 63 million, for a maturity period of 28 days, from June 27 until July 25. The average accepted price reached 99.876 for every RO 100, and the minimum accepted price arrived at 99.850 per RO 100. The average discount rate and the average yield reached 1.61601 per cent and 1.61804 per cent, respectively. The interest rate on the Repo operations with CBO is 2.603 per cent for the period from June 26 to July 2. — ONA

