Treadmill exercise may reduce period pain: Study

Women, take note — a treadmill exercise regime can reduce period pain and improve long-term quality of life, says a study. According to the study published in the journal Contemporary Clinical Trials, the researchers conducted a trial over a seven-month period to see how treadmill exercise benefited women suffering from primary dysmenorrhea, commonly known as menstruation pain. “Women who have painful periods often take steps to actively avoid exercise — after all when you are in pain it is often the last thing that you want to partake in,” said Leica Claydon-Mueller, Professor at Anglia Ruskin University.

For the study, women aged between 18-43 were asked to take part in a supervised aerobic training regime three times a week for four weeks, beginning the day after the end of their menstrual period, followed by unsupervised home exercise for six months. Their results were compared with a control group, who carried out their usual regimes. The study found that the women who took part in the supervised exercise reported 6 per cent less pain after four weeks and 22 per cent less pain while continuing the exercise for an additional six months.