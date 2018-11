MUSCAT: The National Innovation Strategy at The Research Council (TRC), in cooperation with the National Competitiveness Office, continues to visit various government authorities to discuss the innovative initiatives linked to the Global Innovation Index (GII) for each authority. The team tasked with following up the strategy’s initiatives reviewed the mechanisms for enabling innovation initiatives in these authorities through identifying the strategy and discussing its performance indicators as well as reviewing the stages of implementation. The Administrative Affairs Council for Judiciary held a session to review the National Innovation Strategy with regard to the innovation indicators and their connection with the judicial matters.

The strategy team also visited the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) where it discussed ways to enable the digital environment initiatives within the National Innovation Strategy. It offered some initiatives that would accelerate the activation of these initiatives with the framework of the National Innovation Strategy. The team’s programme included a visit to the Ministry of Civil Service where it reviewed activating the institutional innovation initiatives as well as some international innovation indicators of the civil service. The team will visit a number of government establishments during the coming period as part of its work plan to discuss and strategy’s initiatives and indicators through various empowerment initiatives in the innovation-related sectors. — ONA