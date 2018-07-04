TRC presents NIS experience at World Conference in Geneva

Geneva: The Research Council of Oman presented the Sultanate’s pioneering experience in preparing the National Innovation Strategy at a World Conference in Geneva.

Dr. Sharifa Hamoud Al Harthiya, Director of the National Innovation Strategy (NIS) project at The Research Council (TRC), recently delivered a presentation on the Sultanate’s experience in the preparation of the NIS before the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) held in Geneva in Switzerland.

The Sultanate’s paper, titled ‘Innovation for Productive Capacity-Building and Sustainable Development: Key Policy Frameworks, Tools and Capacities’, was presented at the conference, following an official invitation from UNCTAD to share the Sultanate’s experience in this regard.

The Sultanate worked with UNCTAD earlier to prepare Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (STIP) Review for the Sultanate.

A delegation from TRC was also involved in the meetings and workshops held by the United Nations Commission on Science and Technology for Development (CSTD) last May, which discussed a number of topics including exploring of policy enhancement, closure of technological gaps, broadening of capacity building range, as well as, artificial intelligence and the future.

TRC was also involved in drafting the document of ‘Science, Technology and Innovation for Sustainable Development Objectives’ and ‘World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS)’.

It is worth mentioning that the NIS, which has been prepared by TRC, in collaboration with the various government, private, academic and civil society institutions, was approved by the Council of Ministries at the beginning of 2017. More than 70 Omani experts and specialists, were actively involved in the project’s development. NIS addresses four main pillars that are human capital, intellectual property and knowledge transfer, economic diversification, and institutional and social integration. The vision of the strategy focuses on achieving a national innovation-driven economy that can place Oman among the top 20 leading countries for innovation in the world by 2040, through an effective national innovation system for sustainable development.