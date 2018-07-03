TRC at UNCTAD Geneva meeting

GENEVA: The Sultanate, represented by The Research Council (TRC), is participating in the Conference of Experts on Innovation and Development of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), which is currently being held at UNCTAD headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Dr Sharifa bint Hamoud al Harthy, Director of the National Innovation Strategy Project at TRC, gave a presentation on the Sultanate’s experience as a global model in the preparation of the National Innovation Strategy, entitled ‘Innovation for Productive Capacity Building and Sustainable Development: Policy Frameworks, Tools and Key Capacities.’

This participation is part of an official invitation by the organisation to review the Sultanate’s distinguished experience in preparing the national innovation strategy.

The Sultanate participated in the meetings of the 21st UN Commission on Science and Technology for Development last May, in which Dr Sharifa presented the Sultanate’s intervention on the policies of science, technology and innovation, which showed the Sultanate as a role model in this field.

The Sultanate’s experience in the preparation of the National Innovation Strategy was included in the session entitled ‘New Directions for Science, Technology and Innovation Policy and Methodology: Review of the Science, Technology and Innovation Policy in the 2030 Agenda’, which explored how to promote effective national and international policies and methodologies. — ONA

Related