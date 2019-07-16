Travellers escape unhurt in Abu Dhabi accident

MUSCAT, JULY 16 – A bus carrying 52 passengers from Oman was involved in an accident in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. However, no casualty has been reported. In a statement, Abu Dhabi Police said the passengers were travelling back from Mecca to the Sultanate of Oman when the bus crashed into a metal barrier on the median strip. Police provided them with necessary assistance. The accident happened on the highway of Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road in the direction of Oman. Colonel Mohammad Salem al Shehhi, director of traffic and patrol department of Abu Dhabi Police, was quoted as saying that emergency first responders ensured that all passengers were safe. They were provided with shelter, food and drinks until an alternative means of transport was arranged.

