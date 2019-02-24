Travel tales of Oman top draw at Vilnius Book Fair

Vilnius: The pavilion of Sultanate of Oman drew hundreds of people of all ages at the International Vilnius Book Fair held at Lithuania’s capital city from February 21 to 24. This year, the Honorary Consulate of the Sultanate of Oman in Lithuania, in cooperation with the Ministry of Information of Oman, presented the country to the guests of the fair through the tales of two travellers. Mariusz Oszustowicz, Polish-Lithuanian photographer, presented a collection of his photographs from Oman — landscapes, portraits and cityscapes — followed by traditional Omani music. He also hosted a quiz on Oman. The five winners received frankincense burners from Boleta Senkienė, the Honorary Consul of Oman in Lithuania.

Speaking about his travel, Oszustowicz said he spent two months crisscrossing Oman, mostly by hitchhiking because he loves meeting locals and talking with them. “And hichhiking is so good in Oman where people are so friendly and relaxed. After picking you up at the roadside, locals would sometimes spend the entire day showing you places you would never see as an average tourist. Once I was even invited to a wedding somewhere in the countryside.”

According to Oszustowicz, he travelled in winter to avoid scorching summer heat and mostly spent nights in a tent, which he carried with him. He does not speak much Arabic and not everyone speaks English in Oman, but even this posed no major problem for him. “If you smile, you will communicate something. Hitchhiking gives you a chance to try some of the most luxurious four-wheel-vehicles.”

Eglė Likaitė, a Vilnius-based travel guide, also presented her account. She said she first visited Oman five years ago and fell in love with the country and its people instantly. She told Oman pavilion visitors some curious things about Oman and answered numerous questions about life in Oman.

For the past five years, she has been guiding groups from Lithuania in Oman. Depending on their interests and trip schedule, she takes them to various spots in Oman to reveal the diversity and beauty of its nature.

“I consider myself a well-travelled person and yet some things in Oman are astounding and unique such as the Empty Quarter, the vast desert where I was struck by solemn grandeur of the landscapes,” she said.

“Another great impression after the first trip was the locals — so welcoming and friendly you almost forget you are a stranger here.”

Boleta Senkienė, the Honorary Consul, said the new format of communication proved successful.

“People appreciate the chance to listen to the stories by the people who were there and who speak their language. The communication becomes quite lively and personal which, I am sure, is good when promoting a country,” she said. Visitors were treated with Omani coffee, dates and halwa. — ONA

Related