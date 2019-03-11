Travel around the world with Oman World Folk Music Festival

Performing artists from Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas, join Omani musicians in a spectacular festival that takes ROHM audiences around the world in three days. Nine international groups represent the colourful history and unique traditions of their various homelands. Three international groups and one Omani group will perform each day during the festival in the outdoor courtyard of the House of Musical Arts.

In hosting this wonderful global array of talent, Oman embraces the world in celebration of the remarkable artistry, technical prowess and beauty of cultural expression through folk music.

The Oman World Folk Music Festival will be held on March 14 to 16 (Thursday to Saturday respectively) at 7:30 pm on the maidan of the House of Musical Arts. For information and booking, visit www.rohmuscat.org.om

