Transformation is key to success in challenging times

MUSCAT, APRIL 28 – Experts from HR, finance and allied industries shared their insights into negotiating disruptive forces in the financial services industry and driving transformative changes in human resource management, at OER Finance and HR Summit held at Sheraton Oman Hotel last week. Held under the auspices of Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed al Nadabi, Civil Service Affairs Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Service, and Dr Muna bint Salim al Jardaniyah, Under-Secretary for Technical Education and Vocational Training at the Ministry of Manpower, the Summit saw senior government officials, corporate leaders and senior executives discuss success principles for transforming organisations in challenging times.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of OER Excellence Awards 2019, for outstanding achievements of institutions in banking, finance, insurance and HR sectors.

In his inaugural address, Mohammed al Ghareebi, External Affairs and Communications Manager, Petroleum Development Oman, talked about PDO’s successful experiments in HR transformation through its National Objective Programme. The programme conducted in association with the Ministry of Manpower and the Ministry of Oil and Gas was aimed at training and developing national talent and generating jobs in contracting companies.

In his presentation titled ‘Transforming Human Resources — An Oman Case study,’ Mohammed al Kharousi, Chairman, InterSearch Middle East Oman, highlighted the growing importance of HR as an enabler and facilitator of business. He said, “It’s very imperative for organisations to align their HR strategies to business strategies and develop required manpower and skills to meet short and long term business plans.”

Lubna al Kharousi, chairperson, Dira International, noted in her presentation on ‘The Magnificent Possibility ’, that, “Fostering an environment to nurture authenticity, intuition and connection will help individuals and organisations tap into their true potential.”

