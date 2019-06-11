Transfer of voters from June 16-27

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Interior has set June 16 for receiving applications for transfer of voters’ records for 9th term elections for Majlis Ash’shura members. The deadline for this is June 27. The ministry called upon citizens who meet the requirements and wish to transfer their records from one wilayat to another to submit their applications through the elections website (elections.om), provided that their personal ID cards are equipped with electronic authentication system (PKI). It said that no application will be accepted after the deadline or submitted through other channels.

Related