Trans Siberian Extreme Champion calls for healthy lifestyle

MUSCAT, MARCH 2 – Diseases caused by an inactive lifestyle are all the more on the rise and civic authorities need to think of some activity plan to support, inspire and motivate people towards a healthy lifestyle for each municipality and every village. Dr Amit Samarth, Trans Siberian Extreme Champion, who was in Muscat recently told the Observer that easier healthy choices can attract more people towards an active lifestyle whereas stringent plans can dissuade people away.

“Compared to some ten or twenty years, people have become more active thanks to the advancement in science and technology. These advancements have a flip side which is people become obese and overweight, leading to diseases which were never heard of or seen before”, Dr Amit, who was the first Indian to successfully finish Race Across America in 2017, in his first attempt in the last 37 years of race history, said.

The sports freak who achieved this record of 3000 miles (5000 kms) in 11days, 21hours and 11 minutes was in Oman to take part in BikingMan conducted by the Ministry of Sports Affairs and to conduct a motivational speech and interactive session for OHI employees,

“By a fitness plan for each municipality and village, I mean something which other developed nations have successfully implemented as a plan of routine for the people in that particular area by inculcating certain fitness regime into their regular activities”, Dr Amit added.

Dr Amit, an endurance sports enthusiast, who was known for his participation in unassisted ultra race and believing in pushing the limits of human endurance throughout his career. He was crowned the first Asian and Indian to finish Red Bull Trans Siberian Extreme in August 2018 which is World’s Longest Bicycle race of 9100 kms from Moscow to Vladivostok in Russia in 25 days with 77,000 meters of elevation gain. He was among the seven persons who have finished the race successfully.

As a motivational speaker, Dr Amit travels across the continents educating and inspiring thousands of people by describing his passion for sports and how to believe in one’s own abilities to achieve his/her dreams in life. Through his blog, Amit shares his different experiences from his life changing races like Red Bull Trans Siberian Extreme, Race Across America, Ironmans and different cycling races he has participated and achieved success or failures.

Related