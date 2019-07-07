Training workshop organised for job-seekers in Musannah

MUSANNAH, July 7 – A training workshop for national job-seekers was held in Musannah recently. The closing ceremony of the workshop called ‘Winner’, affiliated to the initiative ‘Our Musannah’, was held under the auspices of His Highness Said Malik bin Shihab al Said. “This unique initiative of its kind deserves support and care because it works at embracing the energies of young participants”, HH Said Malik said.

The workshop was conducted by Tulen kitchens.

“Workshop of this kind will help young Omanis acquire practical experiences through direct interaction with the market, which is an important part to combine between theoretical knowledge and realistic environment and its challenges”, he said.

The ceremony that was held at the Institute of Ocean for Management Training with a presentation delivered by Dr Sulaiman al Balushi, Executive Manager for Tulen kitchens and supervisor of the implementing initiative “Winner”.

Nadheera al Harthi, the first Omani woman who climbed the Everest summit was felicitated on the occasion.

She shared her experience of climbing the mountain and challenges that she faced and how she overcame them. Abdul Wahab al Balushi, a retired colonel from Royal Oman Police, while speaking on the importance of communication during marketing process, explained to the participants about the skills required in the marketing profession.

Later, HH Said Malik presented certificates to the participants of the training workshop.

Waqqas al Jaradi, one of the participants in the “Winner” initiative and a holder of bachelor degree in Public Relations said, “I am a job- seeker, I tried many times to get a job and I did not so far, the job market in Oman in particular the private sector requires previous experience. It is a big challenge for a large number of job-seekers”.

Related