Training workshop on child diseases

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Health (MOH) organised a training workshop on the Integrated Management of Childhood Illness (IMCI) on Tuesday. The workshop was inaugurated by Sultan bin Yarub al Busaidi, MOH Adviser for Health Affairs. The two-day workshop aims to train medical staff cadres in the health institutions in the Sultanate in implementing the IMCI for the children under five-years old. Around 100 pediatrics, nurses and health educators are participating in this training workshop. The first day of the training workshop highlighted several issues related to the IMCI including the early childhood care development, the childhood nutrition and immunisation.

