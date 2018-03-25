Training programme for skills development concludes

SALALAH: The Special Task Force (STF) unit in the Wilayat of Salalah concluded a two-month training and upgrading courses for other ranks, with the participation of police officers from the rank of police and corporal.

The aim of the course was to develop the field skills and raise the efficiency of the police in the use of light weapons and raise the level of physical fitness.

In addition to reviewing and strengthening military infantry and providing participants with the skills of maintaining order and self-defence skills.

The valedictory was held under the auspices of Col Abdullah bin Sulaiman al Shamli, Commander of the Special Task Force Unit in Salalah.

