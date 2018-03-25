Local 

Training programme for skills development concludes

Oman Observer

SALALAH: The Special Task Force (STF) unit in the Wilayat of Salalah concluded a two-month training and upgrading courses for other ranks, with the participation of police officers from the rank of police and corporal.
The aim of the course was to develop the field skills and raise the efficiency of the police in the use of light weapons and raise the level of physical fitness.
In addition to reviewing and strengthening military infantry and providing participants with the skills of maintaining order and self-defence skills.
The valedictory was held under the auspices of Col Abdullah bin Sulaiman al Shamli, Commander of the Special Task Force Unit in Salalah.

Share Button

You May Also Like

OCTM to list traditional music, performers

Oman Observer Comments Off on OCTM to list traditional music, performers

Oman strongly condemns attacks in Egypt, Afghanistan

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman strongly condemns attacks in Egypt, Afghanistan

Council discusses job applications, contracts for tech jobs

Oman Observer Comments Off on Council discusses job applications, contracts for tech jobs