Training programme for oud players

Muscat: Oman Oud Hobbyists’ Association is conducting a training programme for its members on various techniques in playing the instrument. The ongoing programme includes international and national technical exercises for various techniques of using the risha such as (Downward risha, hold and react risha, shaky risha, triangular risha, and inverted risha).

The programme also includes training the participants on certain old and contemporary compositions which require high technical skills in using the risha such as (longa, bulka, samai) and other various Oriental and Khaliji rhythms to showcase their skills through compositions composed in various templates.

According to the participants, the programme has sharpened their skills in playing oud and helped them to control the risha in a professional manner. Yaqoob al Sulaimani, an oud play said, “I aspire to be able to make my own compositions in the future, but I would not be able to unless I get such training programmes that help me play professionally.”

Another player Haitham bin Rashid al Farsi thinks that such programmes transform ordinary oud players into professional oud players. At the same time, Ibrahim bin Salim al Balushi said that he can now move to advanced levels of playing oud after participating in this programme.

Rakan bin Majid al Marzooqi, son of the Omani artist Majid al Marzooqi, praises the programme and said that every beginner of oud player needs such programmes that help him become professional in playing oud.

The training programme for the members of Oman Oud Hobbyists’ Association of Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science at the Diwan of Royal Court will conclude by Mid July, 2019.