TRAINING PROGRAMME FOR COAST GUARD

The Special Task Unit of Royal Oman Police (ROP) concluded its second training programme for special operations and coast guard. The five-week course saw the participation of 50 members of the unit and the Police Command of Musandam Governorate. During the course, a presentation was made on theoretical and practical exercises needed at sea. The participants were introduced to navigational communication devices, marine safety equipment and first aid. The valedictory was patronised by Brig Gen Yasir bin Hamoud al Maamari, Musandam Governorate Police Chief.

Related