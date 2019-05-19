Training plans reviewed

MUSCAT: The Civil Service Council on Sunday held a meeting under the chairmanship of Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of the Diwan of the Royal Court, Chairman of the Civil Service Council.

During the meeting, the Council discussed a range of topics, including the report prepared by the Ministry of Civil Service on the training plans for ministries and government units applying the Civil Service Law and its executive regulations for the current year 2019. The report contained several indicators and data related to this aspect, including the number of Omani employees to be trained in 2019, under the funds allocated for this purpose, the quality and areas of training programmes proposed to them, the periods of the programmes, as well as other indicators and data.

The Council also reviewed the report prepared by the Institute of Public Administration (IPA) on the performance indicators of the Institute for 2018 in a number of aspects related to its prerogatives, and the Institute’s implementation of initiatives, projects and training programmes serving most of the government institutions.

Further, the Council reviewed the requests received from a number of government institutions related to contracts to fill some of the technical posts, in view of the Council’s prerogative in this regard.

The Council examined the justifications of these applications in terms of their importance for the conduct of the work of the concerned bodies and the exercise of their prerogatives, particularly the technical aspects related to their work, and the implementation of their own projects.

The Council also discussed requests for secondment among government units and other matters in accordance with the provisions of the Civil Service Law and its Executive Regulations. — ONA

