Training institute to open on Wednesday

MUSCAT: The Takatuf Petrofac Oman Institute, the first of its kind in the Sultanate to offer internationally accredited vocational training programmes (NVQ), will open on Wednesday at Knowledge Oasis. The opening ceremony will be presided over by Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy, Minister of Oil and Gas, Board Chairman of Oman Oil Company. The Takatuf Petrofac Oman Institute was established to meet the needs of national energy professionals by providing internationally recognised training and development programmes and courses.

