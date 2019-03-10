Training in war surgery held

Muscat: The International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) organised its annual course in Muscat to train surgeons and health professionals on treatment of war wounded people. The seminar, organised jointly by the ICRC and the Ministry of Health from March 4 to 7, brought together surgeons and health professionals representing various healthcare institutions from the Ministry of Health, Royal Oman Police, Armed Forces, Emergency Ambulance Services and Civil Defence staff. “We are discussing how to treat patients injured by bullets, bombs and mines,” said Dr Marco Baldan, the ICRC’s regional surgeon, who himself worked in some of the toughest places in the Middle East and Africa. “We do this to prepare physicians and nurses who might be assigned to humanitarian missions abroad, in countries affected by armed conflict” he added.

Dr Baldan also said, “Because of the context challenges and the specificities of war trauma, the treatment of war wounded patients requires a different approach and techniques from that practiced during peacetime… Saving lives depends on having skilled staff who will take the right decisions quickly, and medical facilities that are adequately equipped.”

The ICRC and the Ministry of Health have been organising war surgery seminars together since 2017. “Cooperation between the ICRC and the Sultanate’s Ministry of Health has enhanced and strengthened the capacities of medical professionals in the field of war surgery. The close working relationship between the ICRC and the MoH has yielded commendable results and long-lasting impact on humanitarian response;” said Samer Jarjouhi, ICRC head of mission in Oman.

During four days, the participants had the opportunity to discuss with two senior ICRC surgeons techniques for managing weapons injuries, with sessions on ballistics, orthopaedics and prosthetics, vascular and abdominal injuries. The ICRC has been present in Oman since 2015 and works closely with the Omani authorities on humanitarian relief for Yemen.

