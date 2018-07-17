Training for disaster relief workers held in Salalah

Salalah: An e-learning course entitled “The Humanitarian Training Forum for Crisis and Disaster Management (Response)’’ was held at Salalah Gardens Residence Hotel. The forum is organised by the Regional Social Responsibility Network (RSRN) of the Sultanate in cooperation with the Dhofar International Centre for Training and Qualification. Abdullah bin Salim al Rowas, Board Chairman of RSRN in the Sultanate, said that the course aims to improve knowledge and skills of relief workers during accidents and natural disasters.

The event, which was attended by 16 participants from various government and private institutions, was part of the “Harvard Human Initiative” launched by Humanitarian Academy at Harvard in 2012 to improve collective coordination and response to the needs of people affected by crises and disasters. The Regional Social Responsibility Network is an international non-profit organisation with branches in the GCC, North Africa, the European Union and the United States of America. The network is part of the UN Global Compact, which seeks to raise awareness about corporate social responsibility, strengthening them in government sectors, the private sector and civil society organisations. — ONA