Training centre of SV Pittie Sohar Textile Mill opens in Sohar Freezone

MUSCAT, JUNE 15 – SV Pittie Sohar Textile Mill celebrated the opening of its Textile Training Centre and the foundation-stone laying of its fourth cotton textile yarn unit at Sohar Freezone at the weekend. The event was held under the auspices of Abdullah bin Shaaban al Farsi, Head of Administrative and Financial Affairs at the Diwan of Royal Court.

Indian-based SV Pittie is investing around $300 million in the development of a textile yard producing complex featuring a total of five yarn manufacturing units. The fourth unit, the foundation of which was laid recently, will cover an area of 45,000 sq metres and house 150,000 spindles and 3,500 rotors.

A sizeable number of Omanis with physical disabilities are being trained for full-time employment at the textile mill, according to Al Farsi. The project will provide jobs for around 1,000 personnel this year, rising to 2,000 by 2020.

According to the company’s executive director, yarn produced by the Suhar complex will meet the textile requirements of Oman and export markets. In the long term, the project will put Oman on the global textile map. The company is also considering the possibility of cotton cultivation in the Sultanate.

Around 400 recruits are currently undergoing training at the Textile Training Centre which opened in April. According to Shaikha bint Khalaf al Jabriya, a trainer at the centre, trainees receive training in basic English language skills, security and safety, computing knowledge, and general textile related information over a 14-month period.

SV Pittie, one of the largest cotton yarn manufacturers in India, operates a number of plants with a total yarn capacity of 400,000 spindles and 6,000 rotors.

