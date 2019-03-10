Trainers sign pact to boost skills of youth

SALALAH, March 10 – Two training and vocational education providers joined hands on Sunday to boost their productivity and cater to the employment needs of Omani nationals in a better way. The occasion was graced by some training experts, educationists and officials of the training department of the Ministry of Manpower. The two training providers — Fulcrum and Al Fikr Institute of Computer Science and Practice signed an agreement to expand their activities and to enter into local, regional and international partnerships as also to implement many courses and conferences locally and regionally.

The event Chief Guest Mohammed bin Abu Bakr al Ghassani, Vice-Chairman of the Shura Council from Salalah, put stress on all sorts of training and said: “Training is extremely important to enhance the skills of a person. When you enhance the skills of your human resources, you get better productivity with management of time and energy. It also helps to plan your budget in a right direction.”

Fatima Tayseer, Human Resource Trainer, gave a brief lecture on ‘The importance of training for individuals and the institutions’ in which she focused on the importance of training in overall development of an individual and the institution as well. She dwelt up on basic training to achieve greater goals and succeed in work areas.

Al Fikr Executive Director, Salim bin Hassan al Meshaki, called for supporting the Omani youth in all fields and said Al Fikr was doing this since its inception in 2009.

“It is an important pillar to build a country. Through many practical courses and training workshops that touch the needs of young people and improve their skills and develop their talents and meet their aspirations and qualify them to the labour market.”

Adel Ramadhan Mustahil, Chief Executive Officer of Fulcrum, the company meant to train young Omanis was established in late 2017 by a group of young Omani entrepreneurs who had previous experience in organising events, conferences and cultural and scientific activities. Since its inception, the company has implemented 23 different training courses among the specialised, technical and public areas, including three free training courses as community service, and one conference specialised in artificial intelligence. We also organised an event on fourth industrial revolution during Salalah Tourism Festival last year.” He added that Fulcrum was seeking to expand its activities and to enter into local, regional and international partnerships and to implement many courses, conferences and conferences locally and regionally. During the agreement signing event he laid out training plan for 2019 and Fulcrum’s newly designed website (www.fulcrum-oman.com).

Photo by Abdulrahim Subait