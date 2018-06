SALALAH: Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar, on Friday attended the traditional celebrations known as Haboot Al Mudun which was held at the Celebrations Square in Salalah on the occasion of Eid al Fitr.

During the celebrations a number of poets expressed their congratulations to His Majesty on this auspicious occasion. The celebration was also attended besides the Governor by Dr Rasheed bin al Safi al Huraibi, Chairman of the Tender Board besides a number of officials, dignitaries and citizens. — ONA

