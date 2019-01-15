Trade ties with South Korea to get a boost

MUSCAT: Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, met in his office on Tuesday with Kim Hyun-chong, Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy in the Republic of Korea and his delegation.

The meeting discussed ways to promote cooperation and enhance relations between the two friendly countries in commercial exchange, investment and petrochemical industries, as well as solar and wind energy systems, besides smart cities and their applications in industrial and economic zones.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in the field of encouraging and supporting SMEs and benefiting from the Korean experience in the field, particularly in food processing and caning.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb,

Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, officials from the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), the Public Authority for SMEs Development (Riyada) and Al Raffd Fund. — ONA

