Trade body launches two contests on Workers’ Day

MUSCAT: The General Federation of Oman Trade Unions (GFOTU) launched two competitions on the occasion of the International Workers’ Day. While the first competition is for the best organisation that marks the International Workers’ Day, the second one is related to photography.

The competition aims at encouraging private sector organisations to mark the International Workers’ Day and recognise the efforts made by labourers to enhance production.

The organisation taking part at the competition should have a labour union and should be a member of GFOTU.

It should organise an event and provide labourers with incentives or other benefits during May 1, 2.

The participations, supported with photographs and other details, should be submitted no later than May 2. The top three organisations will be unveiled on May 6.

As for the photography competition, it should depict one of the main issues related to labourers, social justice, working woman, vocational health and safety, youths, labour and human rights.

The photograph should be new and taken by the participant.

Each competitor may take part with more than a picture subject that the picture will remain the property of the GFOTU and the photographer will have the intellectual property right.

The deadline for sending the picture is April 25 and the top three winners will be announced on May 1.

Interested participants at the two competitions may send their works to e-mail id: media@gfotu.org.

The International Workers’ Day event will be associated with media activities that aim at raising labourers awareness of the importance of forming labour unions at their organisations and being members at them. — ONA

