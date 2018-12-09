TRA warns against use of unlicenced telecom devices

Muscat: In raids carried out by officials from the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), a number of illegal telecom devices were

seized from different parts of the Sultanate.

The team of TRA inspectors has also detected telecom services, which are not approved and licenced by the authorities, being provided by expatriate workers.

“The services were provided through installation of unlicenced software in mobile phones and computers. They were also found to be selling international phone cards which are not allowed in Oman”, TRA said.

While warning establishments and individuals against providing any services or selling devices which are not approved in the country, the TRA said that action will be taken against violators under various provision in the Telecommunications Regulatory Act.

It is mandatory under law in the Sultanate that approvals sought for selling any kind of telecom devices in the country.

“This is done to ensure quality and compatibility of such devices and also avoid any kind of disruptions in the services offered by the network operators”, the statement said.

This can also enable the TRA to contain electromagnetic interference within the reasonable lowest levels and ensures that frequency spectrum is used in accordance with the National Frequency Plan, it said.