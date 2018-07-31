TRA discusses national plan for transition to IPv6

MUSCAT: The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) in cooperation with the Information Technology Authority (ITA) on Tuesday organised a panel discussion in the presence of 35 public organisations to discuss transition to sixth version of the internet protocol (IPv6).

The transition to IPv6 is very crucial as the world is running out of unused IPv4 addresses.

The discussion shed light on the TRC circular No 1/2018 which stressed the need by all public and private organisations to implement the national plan for transition to IPv6 by December 2020 to ensure continuity and stability of internet.

The IPv4, smart cities and internet of things (IoT) need more internet addresses than any time in the past.

TRA earlier announced that it has stopped approving any communication devices that do not support IPv6 since June 2018.

It should be noted that the plan aims at enhancing the IPv6 at the public organisations and address the challenges facing the implementation of the national plan, including allocating address, the transition process, the devices and human capacities.

