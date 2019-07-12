Toyota to build new SUV, rather than car at Alabama plant

WASHINGTON: Toyota Motor Corp said it will build a new sport utility vehicle at a $1.6 billion joint venture assembly plant in Alabama rather than produce Corolla cars.

The largest Japanese automaker announced in January 2018 would build the factory in Alabama with Mazda Motor Corp. Toyota, which said the shift was due to “a growing consumer appetite for light trucks and SUVs,” still expects to start production in 2021.

Last week, the company said US Corolla sales fell 5 per cent in the first six months to 152,868, while overall Toyota car sales fell 8 per cent. Its US SUV sales only fell 1 per cent over the same period.

In recent years, American vehicle buyers have dramatically shifted away from cars to crossovers, SUVs and pick-up trucks. Still, US auto industry sales have been declining, and there is some concern the new plant could exacerbate overcapacity and pressure vehicle prices. US new vehicle sales fell 2.2 per cent in the first half of 2019. — Reuters

