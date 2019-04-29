Tourism Ministry, Wego sign pact to attract more visitors to Oman

BUSINESS REPORTER –

Oman Ministry of Tourism has announced its partnership with Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), to promote Oman as the destination of choice for GCC travellers and drive more visitors to the country.

The partnership will facilitate joined activities in the GCC region to promote tourism to Oman shining the spotlight on the trending destinations in Oman, including Muscat, Salalah, Suhar, Khasab and Duqm.

Through this collaboration, Oman Ministry of Tourism will generate brand and destination awareness positioning Oman as a friendly, beautiful, cultural and one of the top historic destinations in the region. Wego will also present an informative guide of the accessible places in Oman during the summer period and highlight some of the hidden gems to explore.

From sightseeing to the historical forts and castles, diving and snorkeling, the mesmerising beaches in Musandam and the beauty of Salalah, Oman ensures to have activities for families, couples, adventurers and explorers.

Salim bin Adey al Mamari, Director General of Tourism Promotion, Ministry of Tourism, said: “Oman’s Ministry of Tourism has remained steadfast in its commitment to maintain strong build partnership networks, which looks towards showcasing highly attractive tourist sites that are characterised by having low-temperatures during the summer season — reinforcing Oman’s reputation as a year round destination. Our latest partnership with Wego is the result of our efforts to connect with a platform that is capable of effectively promoting Oman’s tourism offerings across various strategic markets —increasing and spreading awareness about the various activities happening all year round, especially during summer. Our campaign is focused on highlighting Oman’s attractions, including leisure sites and destinations during this season.

We are confident that Oman’s presence across Wego’s platforms will further boost global awareness about our highly-attractive sites, breathtaking landscapes and the accompanying splendid climate in the Sultanate.”

Mamoun Hmedan, Managing Director, MENA and India, Wego, said: “We are delighted to partner with Oman Ministry of Tourism, to showcase what Oman offers from a wide array of activities, adventure and wonderful experiences to discover all year round.”

Hmedan added: “We’ve been witnessing an increase in the number of searches in Q1 2019 compared to 2018 from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar and India. We will be working closely with Oman Ministry of Tourism through this campaign to expand the searches from GCC market.”

