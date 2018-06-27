Tourism ministry to launch Salalah campaign

SALALAH: All important tourism sites are ready to receive tourists and are well connected with alternate approach roads and proper maintenance has been done to all those sites. Most of the places were badly affected by the Cyclone Mekunu.

This assurance was given by Maitha Saif al Mahrouqi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, after her day-long inspection of tourist sites and facilities on Wednesday. She along with the officials of the Directorate of Tourism in Salalah took stock of the tourist sites, their approach roads and facilities which were affected during the cyclone.

In an interview with Observer, the Tourism Under-Secretary expressed satisfaction over the preparedness of Salalah for the Khareef season, which has already started and will continue for another three months.

She said that the Ministry of Tourism would start massive campaign all over the GCC countries through TV channels, billboards, above the line communication, newsletters and social media to promote charm of Salalah during Khareef.