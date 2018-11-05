Tourism Ministry organizes Scottish in Oman open day

Muscat: The Ministry of Tourism, in cooperation with the ” Oman from Horse Saddles Team, organized an open day entitled “Scottish in Oman”.

The event included a camel and horse march with the participation of about 200 persons from several countries.

The march set off from Al Bustan Beach in the Governorate of Muscat towards the Council of Oman Building and then to the Al Bustan Palace Hotel.

The event included an accompanying heritage village, which displays traditional handicrafts, Omani foods, as well as horse and camel performances in the evening, accompanied by horse and camel-related traditional arts like ”Al Hambal” and “Al Tuhorab”.

On the sidelines of the event a corner was set for the Ministry of Tourism, in addition to the participation of a number of travel and tourism companies and a number of local community associations and institutions. –ONA